No major issues reported so far at election polls in Georgia

Voters across Georgia are experiencing a smooth and efficient process as they cast their ballots in today's primary election. According to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, elections are running smoothly statewide, with an average wait time of just two minutes reported at polling stations.

Throughout the morning, parking lots have been full as citizens participate in the democratic process. There have been no reports of long lines since voting began, thanks in part to the electronic poll pads introduced in recent years, which have expedited the process and allowed for quicker voting.

During the morning update, Raffensperger noted a stronger turnout compared to Georgia's presidential primary in March. He expressed satisfaction with the preparations made by county election officials and the state office, highlighting the absence of major issues.

"Virtually none, nothing I really can report on. So it's been very, very quiet. So we’re pleased with that," Raffensperger said. "The counties understand how important this year is and how highly scrutinized it is by the focal center for elections in America. But Georgia does lead in elections. We’ve shown that we have the cleanest voter rolls and the shortest lines because we put it into state law. But we’ve worked with the counties to make sure that counties had the resources to keep those lines short. We understand how important it is."

The only minor issue reported has been the return of absentee ballots, primarily due to postal delays. Raffensperger encouraged voters to come out and vote in person to ensure their ballots are cast.

RECENT ELECTION STORIES

The Secretary of State’s office will continue to provide updates throughout the day, with polls closing at 7 p.m. tonight.