79-year-old pilot dies in small plane crash in White County

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a deadly small plane crash that happened last night in White County, Georgia.

An FAA spokesperson reported that a single-engine Quicksilver Sport 2S crashed near Cleveland around 8:40 p.m. on Monday.

The aircraft is an ultralight model that features an open cockpit design and is built from a kit.

Officials say only the pilot was on board.

Now Habersham reports that witnesses tried to treat the pilot, but he was not able to survive his injuries.

The White County Corony confirmed with FOX 5 that the pilot has been identified as 79-year-old Cleveland resident Paul Winder.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an independent investigation into the crash - the results of which will be released at a later time.