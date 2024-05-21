Georgia Lottery compliance inspector arrested by GBI

article

An employee of the Georgia Lottery Corporation was recently arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Michael Kessler, 62, was employed as a compliance inspector.

Georgia Lottery reportedly received allegations that Kessler was accepting bribes from store owners and asked the GBI to investigate immediately.

On May 13, the GBI executed a search warrant of Kessler's home in Rockedale County.

Kessler was booked into the Rockdale County Jail and then taken to the Henry County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. The Georgia Lottery has been working with the GBI to provide any support needed for the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Office of Special Investigations and Commercial Gambling Unit at 404-270-8491. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.