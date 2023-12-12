Georgia football team honors teammate who died day before state championship

A Georgia high school football team is keeping the memory of their teammate alive after he was found dead just one day before they competed in the state championship game.

Brandon Smith wore number 52 for Manchester High School - a number that will be remembered for years to come.

On Sunday, Meriwether County School System officials confirmed Smith's "tragic and untimely death" in a letter to parents. He was 17 years old.

How Smith died is still under investigation. Officials say the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Manchester Police Department in their work.

While his teammates are still waiting for answers, they made sure Smith's presence was felt on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The team made two small gestures before the game that had a big impact.

The team held up Smith's jersey and carried it while running to the sidelines. They also wore No. 52 stickers on their helmets.

Manchester's opponents, Bowdon High School, did something similar to show their solidarity - carrying a number 52 jersey in their team colors as they headed to the sideline before the game.

In their letter, school officials say they were "heartbroken" by the news of Smith's death.

The teen is remembered as a "loyal teammate and friend who excelled on and off the field."

Unfortunately for Manchester, the game didn't go the way they wanted. Bowdon held them off to win their second straight state championship with a score of 28 to 27.