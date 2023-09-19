Father accused of killing 4-year-old son in double shooting at Columbus apartments

article

Columbus police officers are searching a suspect wanted for the murder of his 4-year-old son in a double shooting Monday morning.

Officials say the deadly shooting happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the Liberty Commons Apartments on the 3300 block of North Lumpkin Road.

When police got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Another victim, 4-year-old Jacquese Walker. Jr., was found soon after and pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics rushed the woman to a local hospital. She remains in critical condition.

Investigators with the Columbus Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit say they identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jacquese Antwan Walker, the boy's father.

Walker remains on the run wanted on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

If you have any information about the shooting or where Walker may be, call 911 or contact Sgt. A. McKelvey at mckelvey.amanda@columbusga.org.