Vigil held for slain 11-year-old Paulding County boy

A balloon release was held at Rockmart High School to honor the life of an 11-year-old boy. Zander Whatley was struck by a bullet in late April when someone opened fire into his Paulding County home.

"To keep his memory alive, to show him that he's loved, and he deserves it," said Shareeda Alexander-Dorsey, Zander's mother.

A couple of hundred people showed up at the high school with balloons in their hands, some wearing T-shirts with Zander's photo. It was a night to remember the 11-year-old boy.

'Every time I saw Zander, he was always smiling, a loving child," said one of his aunts.

"He loved the Lord with all his heart, and he can sing. I know he's up there in heaven singing to the glory of God," said another aunt.

Zander was in his Paulding County home with his family on April 29, when someone fired multiple rounds into the house. They tried to take cover, but one of the bullets hit the boy.

"He actually got hit downstairs, running up the steps when a bullet came through, and hit him on the side," said Alexander-Dorsey.

Zander was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Paulding County Sheriff's investigators have not yet made any arrests in the case.

"I'm not feeling frustrated because I trust in God and I know there's going to be justice," said Alexander-Dorsey.

Rather than dwell on the investigation, Zander's mother is thinking of her son.

"Zander, he's so loved by so many. He's impacted so many lives. He's going to be truly missed by many," said Alexander-Dorsey.

Many of those friends, family and members of the community came together Friday night to release balloons to celebrate Zander's life.

His funeral will be held on Saturday, May 11. This would be the same day that Zander would have turned 12.

There will be a viewing from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Rockmart High School gym, with the service starting at 2 p.m.