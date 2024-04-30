11-year-old killed at home in Paulding County shooting

An 11-year-old was shot to death late Monday night. Paulding County deputies said he was at home when it happened.

Officials were called to Ruth Way where multiple shots were reportedly fired at the house.

Zander Whatley was inside when he was hit by one of the bullets.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and GBI are looking for any information that will lead them to a suspect and an arrest.

Tips can be relayed anonymously via the Paulding Sheriff’s Office tip line at 770-443-3047, or via the Paulding Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.