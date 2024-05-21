Man wanted for murder briefly escapes custody in LaGrange, goes home

A man who was in custody for murder is back in custody after escaping on May 20 in LaGrange.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, Brantorain Truitt escaped from the police department in the early afternoon. He was located a short time later at his home on Ware Street and he surrendered after some negotiation without further incident.

Truitt was wanted for murder in connection to a case in 2023.

Truitt was charged with escape, in addition to the charges on his outstanding warrants, including murder, aggravated assault, and probation violation.

The LaGrange Police Department would like to thank Troup County Sheriff’s Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division for their assistance.