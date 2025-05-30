Deadly shooting at LaVista Road shopping center under investigation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crime scene tape surrounded a normally busy shooting center along LaVista Road near Interstate 285.
What we know:
It happened a little after 12:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of LaVista Road.
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find a man in his 30s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The man was rushed to an area hospital where he died.
What we don't know:
His name has not been released.
Details about the circumstances and the shooter's identity remain undisclosed.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them through the free Tip411 app or text "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the DeKalb County Police Department.