Expand / Collapse search

Deadly shooting at LaVista Road shopping center under investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 30, 2025 5:43pm EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound at a shooting center on LaVista Road and later died at the hospital.
    • The identity of the victim and details about the shooter remain undisclosed.
    • Police are seeking information from the public via the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crime scene tape surrounded a normally busy shooting center along LaVista Road near Interstate 285.

What we know:

It happened a little after 12:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of LaVista Road. 

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find a man in his 30s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. 

The man was rushed to an area hospital where he died. 

What we don't know:

His name has not been released. 

Details about the circumstances and the shooter's identity remain undisclosed. 

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them through the free Tip411 app or text "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.

The Source: The details in this article were provided by the DeKalb County Police Department.

DeKalb CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety