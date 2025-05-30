Deadly shooting at LaVista Road shopping center under investigation

The Brief A man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound at a shooting center on LaVista Road and later died at the hospital. The identity of the victim and details about the shooter remain undisclosed. Police are seeking information from the public via the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411.



Crime scene tape surrounded a normally busy shooting center along LaVista Road near Interstate 285.

What we know:

It happened a little after 12:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of LaVista Road.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find a man in his 30s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to an area hospital where he died.

What we don't know:

His name has not been released.

Details about the circumstances and the shooter's identity remain undisclosed.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them through the free Tip411 app or text "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.