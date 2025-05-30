From prison to paycheck: 1 Mo Question helps ex-offenders with jobs

The Brief 1 Mo Question, Inc. in Atlanta is helping ex-offenders reenter society by hosting career fairs and offering second chances. Richard King, a former inmate, was one of 17 ex-offenders hired on the spot at the organization's recent job fair. Founder Dr. Travis Barber, also formerly incarcerated, believes ex-offenders can become leaders and plans more job fairs to support their journey.



It’s a scenario many don’t often think about: what happens to ex-offenders when they are released from prison? For many, the transition back into society can be lonely and overwhelming. After serving their time and paying their debt to society, starting over is no easy task.

One organization in Atlanta is working to change that.

What we know:

When inmates finish their jail or prison sentence, reentering society can be almost impossible. 1 Mo Question, Inc. was created to offer second chances.

"Being at a penitentiary, where you're not getting a call home every day. You are on lockdown most of the time is traumatic," said Richard King.

King, a 38-year-old ex-convict, says life behind bars is denigrating and isolating. He spent 12 years in federal prison for sex trafficking and was released this past January. Now, he is focused on rebuilding his life. Recently, he attended the 1 Mo Question, Inc. job fair in search of employment.

"I do deal with bad days, more so often as of late because of bills and I want to do more for my family and my son," King said.

King was one of 17 ex-offenders hired on the spot during the organization’s second annual Ex-Offenders Career and Employment Fair, founded by Dr. Travis Barber. Barber, who spent a decade in prison himself, knows the importance of a second chance and believes in helping others find theirs.

What they're saying:

"They make employees like me. They become bosses, they become leaders, they become supervisors," said Dr. Barber. "It means the world to me, people counted me out, but I proved everybody wrong."

King, now a tire technician, has a 16-year-old son and is committed to making a difference. He says his mission is to reach young people and keep them on the right path.

"I am out here, 10 toes down, ready to embark on this new journey of my life," he said.

Why you should care:

1 Mo Question, Inc. remains committed to helping ex-offenders achieve redemption and plans to host additional job fairs in the coming months.