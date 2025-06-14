LaGrange man robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex

article

A man was robbed by two armed men early Saturday morning in LaGrange, according to police.

What we know:

The robbery happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 110 block of Old Airport Road, according to LaGrange police.

The victim, Yorman Carrero, told police he was going to his car outside his apartment to get something he had forgotten. That’s when two men walked up to him and pointed a gun at him and demanded cash, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Carrero gave the men cash, according to LPD, and then the men ran away.

The suspects wore camouflage hoodies and dark jeans, fully covering themselves, according to police.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the robbery, you’re asked to call LaGrange police at 706-883-2621. You can also text "LAGRANGE" to 847411 to submit an anonymous tip.