19-year-old charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 12-year-old boy in Atlanta
Crime scene tape surrounds Cushman Circle in Atlanta on June 12, 2025. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy who was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta, police said.
What we know:
Michael Hollis was arrested on Friday by Gwinnett County police and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was transported to the Fulton County Jail for booking, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
The charges stem from a shooting on Thursday evening at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Cushman Circle SW. Officers responded around 7:09 p.m. to a report of gunfire and found Ja-Nylen Greggs, a sixth-grade student at Jean Childs Young Middle School, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the shooting occurred during a confrontation between two groups, one of which opened fire from a blue car while fleeing the scene. Greggs, described by family and teachers as a joyful and kind-hearted child, was struck and killed in what investigators believe was a targeted attack gone awry.
What we don't know:
No word on when Hollis would next make an appearance in court.
SEE ALSO:
- 12-year-old boy fatally shot in southwest Atlanta crossfire identified
- Community mourns beloved sixth-grader killed in crossfire
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.