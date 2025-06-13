19-year-old charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 12-year-old boy in Atlanta

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Crime scene tape surrounds Cushman Circle in Atlanta on June 12, 2025. (FOX 5)

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy who was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

Michael Hollis was arrested on Friday by Gwinnett County police and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was transported to the Fulton County Jail for booking, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The charges stem from a shooting on Thursday evening at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Cushman Circle SW. Officers responded around 7:09 p.m. to a report of gunfire and found Ja-Nylen Greggs, a sixth-grade student at Jean Childs Young Middle School, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting occurred during a confrontation between two groups, one of which opened fire from a blue car while fleeing the scene. Greggs, described by family and teachers as a joyful and kind-hearted child, was struck and killed in what investigators believe was a targeted attack gone awry.

What we don't know:

No word on when Hollis would next make an appearance in court.

