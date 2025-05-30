Dozens of dogs found in deplorable conditions in Bartow County, 5 arrested

The Brief Authorities in Bartow County found 47 dogs living in deplorable conditions; 10 were deceased, and several others later died or had to be euthanized. Five individuals were arrested and charged with animal cruelty, including two primary caretakers and three others who assisted with transporting the dogs. The 18 surviving dogs are now under quarantine, with their health being closely monitored by animal control officials.



Bartow County Sheriff's Office investigators say dozens of dogs were discovered on the property.

What we know:

More than 20 dogs were confined in kennels in the backyard, five were found inside a bedroom of the house, and additional dogs — including several deceased — were inside crates in a U-Haul truck with no air conditioning or ventilation.

Investigators reported that of the 47 dogs removed from the property, 10 were already dead, and four more died during the 15-minute drive to animal control.

Once at animal control, a veterinarian examined the surviving dogs and determined that 16 were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized.

Alicia Alsup and Tucker Campbell were arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Authorities said Alsup, the primary caretaker, told investigators she had the dogs in the truck to transport them to be re-homed.

Gabriel Cannon, Tucker Campbell, Alicia Alsup, Garland Adams and Cody Reimer. Courtesy of Bartow County Sheriff's Office.

Three others — Gabriel Cannon, Garland Adams, and Cody Reimer — were also arrested on animal cruelty charges. Investigators said they assisted in loading the animals into the truck and were aware of the neglect.

What they're saying:

"They were very malnourished. They couldn't walk; they had to carry them," said Tiffany Davidson, a neighbor.

"Everyone in this neighborhood are dog lovers, so it's just very sickening, and I really hope that these people get what they deserve," said Davidson. "I wish we could have found out sooner and helped these dogs."

What's next:

The remaining 18 dogs that survived are being quarantined, and their health is being closely monitored.