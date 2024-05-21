Thieves steal $15K in beauty supplies from South Fulton business

article

The City of South Fulton Police Department is requesting the community's assistance in identifying the suspects involved in a recent burglary at Beauty Master, located at 6385 Old National Highway, Suite 270.

According to the police report, two males gained access to the beauty supply store by creating a hole in the wall from an adjacent vacant suite. Once inside, the thieves stole wigs, lashes, and suitcases, leading to a total loss exceeding $15,000 for the business.

Thief No. 1 was wearing a black Wilson hoodie, orange mask, black pants and blue shoes.

Thief No. 2 was wearing black pants, black long-sleeve shirt, and a white mask with the 8-ball symbol.

Authorities have released photos and video footage of the suspects and are urging anyone with information that could help identify the individuals to come forward. Tips can be provided directly to the South Fulton Police Department or submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

To submit an anonymous tip, you can call 404-577-TIPS (8477), visit the website at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or text CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). The police department assures the public that all tips will be kept confidential, and no personal information will be required.