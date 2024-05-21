Significant drug bust made in Athens-Clarke County, 3 people arrested

Image 1 of 3 ▼

On May 16, a collaborative effort among multiple law enforcement agencies led to the execution of several search warrants in Athens-Clarke County, resulting in significant seizures of narcotics and firearms.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD), along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Macon Resident Office and several other agencies, seized approximately 35 kilograms of cocaine, 5 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 kilogram of fentanyl, 1 kilogram of heroin, and 19 firearms. Notably, two of the pistols had been modified with switches enabling automatic fire.

Three suspects were apprehended during the operation. Luis Reyes-Juarez, 23, Luis Angel Campuzano, 22, and Edwin Rolando Chavez, 22, all from Athens, were charged with Trafficking Illegal Drugs.

The participating agencies in this extensive investigation included the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Taskforce, Homeland Security Investigations Gainesville, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia State Patrol, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Brookhaven Police Department, and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.