PHOTOS: Northern lights seen in Georgia

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Golden retriever Charlie poses in Adairsville

Northern lights were visible in much of the U.S. and across the world on Friday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare watch on Thursday night, warning that the solar flare effects would be worst Friday night but could last all weekend.

The storm produced northern lights as far south in the U.S. as Alabama and Northern California, according to NOAA. But it was hard to predict, and experts stressed it would not be the dramatic curtains of color normally associated with the northern lights, but more like splashes of greenish hues.

The best way to view the lights is to use a camera or cellphone and place it on the "night" setting.