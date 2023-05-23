Family shares heartache after 18-year-old killed in double shooting in northwest Atlanta

An Atlanta family is left to deal with heartache Tuesday after an 18-year-old was shot and killed in northwest Atlanta late Monday night. The shooting also left another teen injured.

"It’s painful, it just doesn’t make sense," said Joann McKibbins, the victim’s grandmother.

Hours after losing her grandson, Joann went back to the scene of the crime. The place where 18-year-old Dominic McKibbins would take his final breath.

"He didn't deserve to lose his life over something petty," she said. "He has a grandma and a family that truly loves him, and I am never giving up."

A man, who just turned 18, was gunned down outside a recording studio along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway the night before his sister’s high school graduation on May 22, 2023. (FOX 5)

Atlanta Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 Monday night on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Investigators say McKibbins was killed, and another teen was critically injured in the parking lot of a business. Police tell us multiple shooters fired dozens of rounds.

"There was some sort of dispute initially and that erupted into gunplay," said Lt. Chris Hewitt with Atlanta Police.

Detectives hope surveillance video will help them piece together what led up to the shooting, but so far there has not been an arrest.

The McKibbins family hopes someone will be caught and face time for what they did.

"If y’all's children were out here last night, tell them to come forward because this lady right here won’t give up," Joann said.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A man, who just turned 18, was gunned down outside a recording studio along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway the night before his sister’s high school graduation on May 22, 2023. (FOX 5)

As Joann searches for answers, she remembers her grandson as sweet and kind-hearted.

As she mourns his loss, she is calling on people to stop resorting to bullets.

"Just put the guns down because guess what, we are all human it doesn't matter about your color, your race, your gender," she said.

Police say the other teen is in the hospital recovering.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or Atlanta Crime Stoppers.