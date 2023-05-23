Late night shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured along Donald Lee Howell Parkway

article

One person was killed and another was rushed to an area hospital after a late night shooting in northwest Atlanta on Monday.

Officers were called out shortly before 11:15 p.m. to the 2500 block of Donald Lee Howell Parkway after a report of a shooting. Atlanta Police say officers found both men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced one of the men dead at the scene.

The other man was rushed to an area hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The names of those involved have not been released by investigators, but a woman identifying herself as the grandmother of the man who was killed tells FOX 5 her grandson had just turned 18.

Atlanta Police investigate a deadly shooting along Donald Lee Howell Pkwy. on May 22, 2023. (FOX 5)

Details about what led to the shooting is still under investigation. Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit spent the evening combing over the scene for evidence, speaking to potential witnesses, and canvassing area businesses for possible surveillance video.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or Atlanta Crime Stoppers.

This story is breaking.