Murder of a man in Bartow County under investigation

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they investigate the murder of man in Cartersville Tuesday. Authorities say they responded to a call around 7:47 p.m. in the area of Parkway Station Drive SE where they found 19-year-old Caleb Demond Thomas of Marietta.

He was transported to Piedmont Cartersville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police they spotted a four-door Toyota Tacoma that was silver in color parked in the cul-de-sac of Parkway Station Drive. Witnesses also said they spotted Thomas running from the vehicle and saw two unknown men chase after and assault him.

From there, witnesses report the two men took off in the Toyota. The driver is described as a male in his 20s wearing no shirt, and the passenger was also described as a male in his 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to the contact the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6025.