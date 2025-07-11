Man charged in deadly Fourth of July shooting at Cobb County apartments

article

Cobb County police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man at a local apartment complex.

Authorities say the shooting happened at the complex on the Fourth of July.

What we know:

The Cobb County Police Department tells FOX 5 that they responded to calls about a possible shooting on the 300 block of Concepts 21 Circle around 6 p.m. Friday.

When officers got to the scene, they found 33-year-old Austell native Cody Chavous shot multiple times.

Medics rushed Chavous to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Nearly a week later, authorities say they arrested 23-year-old Damaree M. Baker for the shooting.

Baker is now in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and mutliple counts of armed robbery.

What you can do:

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information that could help the detectives with the case, call the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3945.