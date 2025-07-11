Man charged in deadly Fourth of July shooting at Cobb County apartments
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man at a local apartment complex.
Authorities say the shooting happened at the complex on the Fourth of July.
What we know:
The Cobb County Police Department tells FOX 5 that they responded to calls about a possible shooting on the 300 block of Concepts 21 Circle around 6 p.m. Friday.
When officers got to the scene, they found 33-year-old Austell native Cody Chavous shot multiple times.
Medics rushed Chavous to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Nearly a week later, authorities say they arrested 23-year-old Damaree M. Baker for the shooting.
Baker is now in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and mutliple counts of armed robbery.
What you can do:
The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information that could help the detectives with the case, call the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3945.
The Source: Information in this article came from a press release written by the Cobb County Police Department.