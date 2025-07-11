Cherokee County man sentenced to prison for burning child with cigarette

article

The Brief Lior Talker, 44, was sentenced to 20 years (10 to serve in prison) for burning a child under 10 with a cigarette. The injury, a second-degree burn, was confirmed by doctors and described as malicious and calculated by prosecutors. Judge ordered no contact with victims and supervised contact with all minors, citing lasting emotional and physical trauma.



A Cherokee County man has been sentenced to 20 years, with 10 years to be served in prison, for burning a child under the age of 10 with a cigarette in what prosecutors described as a cruel and calculated act.

What we know:

Lior Talker, 44, of Canton, was sentenced on July 10 by Superior Court Judge Shannon Wallace after being found guilty in May 2025 of first-degree cruelty to children following a three-day trial.

The case began in 2024 when a school counselor noticed a circular burn wound on the child’s back and referred the child for a medical evaluation. Physicians at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta confirmed that the injury was consistent with a second-degree cigarette burn.

What they're saying:

According to prosecutors, the burn was inflicted intentionally. "This act was not accidental or impulsive; it was malicious, calculated, and cruel," said Assistant District Attorney David Bailey, who prosecuted the case for the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit. Testimony during trial revealed that Talker pressed a lit cigarette into the center of the child’s back and held it there in anger.

Two children, both known to the defendant, testified during the trial about the abuse. During sentencing, one child’s mother gave a powerful victim impact statement, describing the emotional and physical trauma her family has endured and expressing relief that justice had been served.

"Heartbreaking testimony during trial revealed a disturbing act of violence committed in anger against a vulnerable child," said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. "The court’s sentence appropriately reflects both the severity of the harm and the need to protect others from similar abuse."

What's next:

Judge Wallace sentenced Talker to 20 years, with 10 to serve in prison and the remainder on probation. She also ordered no contact with the named victims and required supervised contact with all minors under 18.