1 dead, 1 injured in Hall County double shooting

One person is dead, and another injured after a shooting along rural Hall County roadway on Wednesday evening.

It happened at a residence just off Roy Parks Road.

Hall County deputies have not released too many details about the shooting, but say the public is not in danger at this time.

Investigators spent the evening questioning witnesses.

The name of the victims have not been released.

The condition of the victim took to the hospital was not immediately known.

Deputies say more information is expected to be released Thursday morning about the investigation.