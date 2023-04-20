Expand / Collapse search

2 men killed in separate shootings about 1 mile apart in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are investigating two fatal shootings that took place this morning about a mile apart in northwest Atlanta.

Both shootings appear to have been reported around 6 a.m. One shooting took place at the Flipper Temple Apartments at Abner Terrace NW and the other shooting took place near Main and Church streets.

Scene of shooting in NW Atlanta on April 20, 2023

Police say that the victims were both men in their 20s.

At this time, it is unknown if the shootings are related or if anyone has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

