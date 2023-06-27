Man shot at southwest Atlanta recreation center

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A 19-year-old man was shot near the basketball courts at Ben Hill Recreation Center in Atlanta on June 27, 2023. (FOX 5)

A man says he was shot while playing basketball at a southwest Atlanta recreation center.

Investigators say they met the 19-year-old man at Grady Memorial Hospital shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It was soon established the actual shooting happened at Ben Hill Recreation Center located at 2405 Fairburn Road SW. The man told investigators he was near the basketball courts when shots were fired from a car in the parking lot.

At least one of those bullets wounded the man, who was able to speak to police.

FOX 5 crews saw police combing the scene for physical evidence and canvassing for possible witnesses.

A description of the shooter or the vehicle have not been released.

The Atlanta Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.