Teens charged in deadly shooting of 16-year-old at East Point MARTA station

Police have charged two teenager in connection with a deadly shooting at a busy MARTA station over the weekend.

MARTA Police Maj. Matthew Carrier told FOX 5 first responders got to the East Point MARTA station around 3:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found 16-year-old Jaylan Majo of Atlanta suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed Majo to Grady Memorial Hospital, but he wasn't able to survive his injures.

Witnesses told FOX 5 the station was packed with fans heading to the Taylor Swift concert at the time.

"When I got here, it was a lot of people, and they said the guy had got shot in the head," MARTA rider Ronnie Lloyd said.

After shutting the station down for hours to investigate the shooting, officials say they arrested a 15-year-old and 18-year-old in connection with the crime.

Police have not released the identities of either of the suspects due to one of them being a juvenile. The 15-year-old is charged with possession of a gun and voluntary manslaughter. The older suspect is charged with simple battery and involuntary manslaughter.

Investigators believe a previous argument led to the deadly shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.