Police searching for leads in murder of LaGrange 15-year-old

A 15-year-old NFL hopeful's dream was cut short after a shootout in LaGrange on Saturday. Police are working to find whoever's responsible for shooting and killing Quendarrious Woodyard.

"Quendarrious was a football player," Erick Woodyard, Quendarrious' father told FOX 5. "He was a great football player."

LaGrange police told FOX 5 the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at a popular convenience store.

"We recovered multiple shell casings in two different locations," LaGrange Police Sgt. Brian Brown said.

First Responders later found the teenager’s body inside a nearby apartment complex across the street.

"Quendarrious just not too long ago lost his mother," his father said.

Quendarrious Woodyard (Family photo)

Quendarrious was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his wounds a few days later.

"They were saying it was grown people shot him, or bigger kids. I don’t know," his father said.

Ervin Woodyard, Quendarrious' grandfather pleaded for his grandson's killer, or any witnesses, to speak up.

"Someone needs to come forward and tell what they know that way no other grandparent will feel how I do," Ervin said.

As this family processes their sudden loss, they told FOX 5 they demand answers.

"We don’t have anyone identified," Sgt. Brown said. "We are getting different information in that we are still trying to follow up on."

"Face the consequences for my son's death," Erick said. "I know he wasn’t a perfect kid, but Quendarrious was a nice kid."

Quendarrious Woodyard (Family photo)

Investigators and family believe someone out there has answers that can bring them justice.

"A lot of times we experience there are folks around that saw it happen but are reluctant to say something which makes it more difficult to hold people accountable and get them off the streets and get the guns out of the neighborhoods," said Sgt. Brown.

Anyone with helpful information on this case is urged to contact the LaGrange County Police Department. You can remain anonymous.