Teen critically injured in shooting behind building in DeKalb County, police say

article

DeKalb County police are searching for a gunman who shot a teenager in the head overnight in Decatur.

Tuesday night at around 10:07 p.m., officers with the DeKalb County Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on the 2900 block of Cedar Creek Parkway in Decatur.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 19-year-old man behind a building with a gunshot wound to his head.

Medics rushed the teen to a local hospital in critical condition. At last report, his injuries remain life-threatening.

Police have not released the identity of the teen or what led up to the shooting.

Detectives continue to search for a suspect in connection with the case.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.