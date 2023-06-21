Multiple children injured in pair of triple shootings in DeKalb County

Police are investigating two separate triple shootings that happened minutes apart overnight in DeKalb County.

Officials say the youngest victim in the shootings is just 2 years old and another is 5 years old.

At around 11:38 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the parking lot of an apartment complex on Maypop Lane after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, they found a man and a 2-year-old who had both been injured in a shooting.

Shortly after, police say a woman showed up at Hillandale Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators say the two adults are expected to survive their injuries. The toddler is seriously injured.

Thirty minutes after responding to that violence, police got another call from a location on Meadowood Ridge about 3.5 miles away from the first.

When they got there, police found evidence of a shooting, but no victims.

It wasn't long after when three people -- two victims in their late teens to early 20s and a 5-year-old -- showed up at Hillandale Hospital for treatment.

All the victims of this shooting have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released information about what led up to either of the shootings, but believe they are not related.

At this time, investigators do not have a description of any possible gunmen.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigations of the shootings, call the DeKalb County Police Department.