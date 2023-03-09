16-year-old shot and killed at LaGrange skate park was ‘gentle giant’, family say

LaGrange Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 16 year-old at a skate park on Saturday. A 15-year-old has been charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

Loved ones of 16-year-old Nasir Truitt, who they nicknamed "the gentle giant", said his murder left a giant-sized void in their hearts.

"I still got an empty space in my heart and I’m always gone have one because he’s not there anymore," the victim’s mother Erica Truitt said.

One of six children, his family described him as kind, respectful and excited about the prospect of a new job.

"He said, ‘Daddy, I got an interview…daddy I got an interview at Krystal,’" his father Landis Swanson recalled. "We got off the phone and told each other we loved each other, and that was my last time talking to him, that day not knowing that was it."

Swanson said his son never made it to that interview. Police in LaGrange said Truitt was shot and killed Saturday, March 4 after an argument between two groups broke out at Southbend Skate Park. He is the second teen shot and killed in LaGrange in the last month.

Police arrested 15-year-old Brandon Harrison, Jr. He was denied bond and remains in custody at the Troup County Jail. While authorities say more charges are possible, Nasir’s mother Erica Truitt said the arrest did not take away her pain.

"You took something very, very precious away from me…very. It hurts…it hurts…I’m broken…my only son," she said in an interview Wednesday.

As their family is in the early stages of planning a funeral, Nasir’s aunt Melody Swanson had a message for other parents.

"A lot of parents, yes, we are busy but make time for your kids…before this right here because we have two families right now that’s hurting…two families," Swanson said.

A GoFundMe created for Nasir’s funeral costs has already exceeded its goal. His mother says she is grateful for the support.