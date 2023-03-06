16-year-old boy killed in shooting at LaGrange skate park

article

An argument at a LaGrange skate park ended with a 16-year-old shot and killed, police say.

At around 7:30 p.m. Saturday Officers responded to the South Bend Skate Park on the 400 block of Bull Street after reports of multiple shots being fired.

On the road beside the skate park, police found 16-year-old Nasir Truitt shot several times.

Medics rushed the teen to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators think the shooting happened during an argument between two groups of people at the skate park. What caused the fight is unclear.

Officials are asking anyone who was at the park at the time of the shooting or knows anything that could help the investigation to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.