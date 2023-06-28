18-year-old shot twice on Revis Street in LaGrange

An 18-year-old is recovering after being shot shortly before 11:30 p.m. June 17 in LaGrange, according to LaGrange police department.

According to police, multiple unidentified people opened fire "indiscriminately" on Eric Colton and three other people, ages 19, 29 and 31, in the 500 block of Revis Street.

Additionally, bullets entered the apartment of a 36-year-old woman.

Colton was shot twice in the lower extremities. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

If anyone has information about this shooting, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.