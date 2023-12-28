Teen shot during fight near SW Atlanta gas station, police say

article

A teenager is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot near a southwest Atlanta gas station on Wednesday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers with the Atlanta Police Department's Zone 4 responded to reports of a shooting at around 7:30 p.m. near the BP gas station on the 2200 block of Cascade Road SW.

At the scene, officers found an 18-year-old man who had been shot at least once.

Medics rushed the teen to a local hospital. At the last update, the teen was conscious and expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators say the shooting happened during a fight between the teen and a "known suspect."

Officials have not released the name of the victim of the possible gunman.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.