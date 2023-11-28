16-year-old fatally shot in passenger seat of car in Milledgeville

At around 12:30 p.m. Nov. 25, the Milledgeville Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 2300 Block of Anthony Way. Patrol units rushed to the scene upon learning that multiple homes and vehicles had been struck by gunfire.

Callers informed dispatchers that the occupants of a red Dodge Charger and a dark blue Toyota Corolla were seen firing shots from the vehicles. Upon arrival, officers discovered a dark blue Toyota Corolla at the end of Anthony Way with several bullet holes. A sixteen-year-old male juvenile was found deceased in the front passenger seat.

As officers secured the crime scene, a Baldwin County deputy spotted a red Dodge Charger on Dunlap Road and conducted a traffic stop. The Charger, riddled with bullet holes, led to the detention of all four occupants. They were subsequently transported to the Baldwin County Jail for questioning by Milledgeville PD detectives.

The Milledgeville Police Department emphasizes that this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Milledgeville Police Department at 478-414-4090 and ask for Detective Nick Reonas. Additionally, tips can be submitted anonymously through Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.



