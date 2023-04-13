Man found shot to death in driveway of SE Atlanta home

Atlanta police are investigating the shooting of a young man found dead in southeast Atlanta.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. at a home on the 1600 block of Woodland Avenue.

When officers responded to the shots fired call at the home, they say they found the victim lying in the yard with at least one gunshot wound.

Heavily armed APD officers spent the overnight hours looking for a killer.

The victim's name has not been released. Investigators say he appears to be in his early 20s, and they are not sure if he lived at the home or was just visiting.

Police found multiple shell casings in the road, and even had to expand the crime scene because of that.

Detectives say it's too early to know if this was a drive-by shooting.

They're hoping witnesses will come forward to help them piece together the details and possibly come up with a suspect description.

If you know anything that could help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department.