2 teens shot near Atlanta golf course, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting near a popular golf course. Two teenagers were sent to the hospital.

It happened around 1:38 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they were called to 410 Greenhaven Drive SE, just a few minutes away from the Charlie Yates Golf Course, where they found multiple shell casings and two victims. One just turned 18-years-old in July. The other victim is 15.

Due to their age, police are not releasing their identities.

Both of their injuries are non-life threatening.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.