Family demands answers after 6-month-old boy dies in Atlanta apartment complex shooting

Family members say they are devastated by the loss of a 6-month-old baby boy who was killed in what police believe to be a targeted shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex this week.

Charles Watson Jr. died from his injuries in that shooting. Family tells FOX 5 he had some health issues, but was just beginning to learn how to walk and talk.

"He was always smiling, always playing. We loved his smile," said Patrice Scott, the baby boy's grandmother.

The gunfire was reported around 8:15 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Hills at Greenbriar apartment buildings on Campbellton Road.

The 6-month-old, along with his mother and father, was shot inside a car. All three were taken to the hospital where the baby boy died from his injuries.

"Don't know what happened, don't know why it happened. I just need answers," Scott said. "The baby was innocent. He hasn't even begun to live his life."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Shooting at the Hills at Greenbrier apartment complex on Campbellton Road SW (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The boy's mother, who was released from the hospital Friday, told FOX 5 that her son was born premature and spent the first weeks of his life in the hospital. His father continues to fight for his life and was last listed in critical condition.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department believe the shooting was a targeted incident stemming from an earlier shooting that took place at the same apartment complex in May. Police are looking for at least two shooters in addition to a light-colored four-door sedan.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to call APD investigators.