Triple shooting leaves 2 dead at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:52PM
SW Atlanta
Atlanta police investigate two people shot along McDaniel Street SW on June 20, 2023. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Officers were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. to the Heritage Station Apartments located in the 700 block of McDaniel Street SW near Rockwell Street SW.

The details surrounding the deadly shooting are still under investigation.

The names of those involved have not been released.

No arrests have been reported.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.