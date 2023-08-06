2 young women taken to Grady Memorial after shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Two young women were shot off Lakewood Avenue in southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department.
Both of the victims, born in 2004, are expected to survive. They are currently being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.
APD has not released any information about what led to the shooting or the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact APD.