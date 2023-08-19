17-year-old shot in Acworth Friday night

A 17-year-old is recovering after being shot in Acworth on Friday night.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 18, according to the Acworth Police Department. They say they were dispatched to the area near 3400 Old 41 Highway to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the victim, later identified as Bruce Manns.

Officers administered first aid until Metro EMS responded. He was transported to Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, the shooting took place in a parking lot on Blue Springs Road. Detectives are trying to identify the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.