13-year-old killed in SW Atlanta shooting, police say

Atlanta police said a teenager died after being shot multiple times Saturday night in southwest Atlanta.

Police responded to 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at around 11:24 p.m.

Police said they found a boy there with multiple gunshot wounds and first responders rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Fulton County Medical Office later identified the victim as 13-year-old Deshon Dubose of Atlanta.

Police didn't identify a suspect or announce arrests. The motive for the shooting isn't clear.

