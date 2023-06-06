Mother mourns the death of her 9-year-old son killed in East Point shooting

The East Point woman says her life will never be the same after someone shot and killed her 9-year-old son.

Police say it happened Saturday inside a house not far from where King Black lived.

"I just never thought it would be me. You never plan for something like this," mom Joy Black said with tears in her eyes.

The East Point mother says her son, King went outside to play with friends after a full day of swimming with his family. Joy says she still can’t believe how quickly everything happened.

"He said, ‘Mom, I am going outside for a little bit.’ And then he was like, ‘I love you." And I said, ‘I love you, too, babe.’ He walked out the door and I got a knock on my door not even five minutes later. King’s been shot," Ms. Black said.

The mother of two says her son, who always turned the other cheek, helped feed the homeless and loved his family, attended Hamilton Holmes Elementary school.

East Point Police say King was shot inside a home on East Washington Avenue. His family gathered around a growing memorial where he took his last breath, remembering how happy he always was.

"He was outgoing. Anyone body he went around he would just light up their face. He would sing, dance and play with everyone’s kids. Make everybody laugh and smile," the victim’s sister Kurrency Paul exclaimed.

Image 1 of 16 ▼ King Black was just 9 years old when he was shot and killed at an East Point residence. (Supplied)

The family is raising money for the funeral, but they say part of the proceeds will address the real problem.

"The issue with gun violence amongst teens is skyrocketing in the 2020’. Community outreach centers are needed to reach these children. A portion of the proceeds from King’s GoFundMe will be going to organizations to help prevent gun violence," King’s uncle from Michigan proclaimed.

Police are not releasing much information. They have not made any arrests.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his funeral and burial.