Toddler dead after accidental shooting at LaGrange apartments

A 2-year-old boy is dead after what police say was an accidental shooting at a LaGrange apartment complex.

Investigators with the LaGrange Police Department say at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a person shot at the Phoenix Landing Apartments on the 1000 block of Whitesville Street.

When they got to the scene, police found 2-year-old Ayden King. The boy had been shot once in the face.

Medics rushed the toddler to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center, but he was not able to survive his injuries.

Police say they are still investigating the shooting, but believe it was an accident.

Investigators have not given details about what led up to the boy's injuries.

Currently, no charges have been filed in connection with the deadly shooting.