Teen shot and killed during argument at DeKalb County apartments

A 14-year-old boy has died after DeKalb County Police say he shot on Thursday evening.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Meadowood Drive. DeKalb County Police say officers arrived at The Quarry Apartment Homes to find the teen suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he died.

Investigators say the deadly shooting was sparked during an argument among several children.

Police spent Wednesday evening combing over the area for evidence, speaking to witnesses, and checking for any surveillance video.

No arrests have been announced.

The name of the teen has not been released.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.