Infant shot at northwest Atlanta apartment

Atlanta police are investigating the shooting of an infant at a northwest Atlanta.

Officers were called around 5:25 p.m. to The Commons apartment complex located at 3010 Middleton Road, just off of M.L. King Jr. Drive. Atlanta police say officers found the baby alert, conscious, and breathing.

Investigators are the scene trying to determine how the infant was shot.

This is at least the fifth shooting at the complex since Thanksgiving.

At the end of January, a triple shooting left a 17-year-old dead.

In early January a man was killed in the shooting at the complex. No information has been released about what led up to that crime.

In mid-December, two people were shot. One of those victims was a mail carrier, delivering the mail to the complex. She was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight.

In late November a triple shooting left two men and a boy injured. One of those adults was located a few blocks away.

