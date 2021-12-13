Mail carrier injured in double shooting at northwest Atlanta apartment complex

A mail carrier was injured in the crossfire in a double shooting that happened in northwest Atlanta on Monday evening, police said.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Middleton Road NW a little after 6 p.m.

Atlanta police said two people were shot and transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Both victims were alert, conscience, and breathing, police said.

Police investigate a double shooting at northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Dec. 13, 2021. (FOX 5)

Their names have not been released.

Because one of the victims was a U.S. Postal worker, federal investigators were assisting the Atlanta Police Department.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

