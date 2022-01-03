Police investigate deadly shooting at northwest Atlanta apartment complex

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Monday evening.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Middleton Road NW just off of M. L. King Blvd. Atlanta police said officers found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police are still investigating the details surrounding the deadly shooting including a suspect.

DRIVER SHOT, CRASHES INTO BUCKHEAD APARTMENTS

Atlanta police investigate a shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Jan. 3, 2021. (FOX 5)

The name and age of the shooting victim have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____