Driver crashes into northeast Atlanta apartments after being shot, later dies

Police are trying to piece together what led to a driver being shot and crashing into a northeast Atlanta apartment building on Monday evening.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. at The Lenox Woods Apartments at 2255 Lenox Road NE.

Police said the driver had to cut from the vehicle. Medics noticed he suffered a gunshot wound to his side and was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Officials were checking on the stability of the structure.

Details surrounding the shooting and crash including who pulled the trigger were still under investigation late Monday evening.

The name of the driver has not been released.

