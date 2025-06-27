Deputies make arrest in deadly Macon shooting

The Brief A 43-year-old man, Pierce Williams, has been charged with murder following the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Couri Woodford Jr. in Macon. Woodford was found with a gunshot wound on Majestic Lane and pronounced dead at the scene; his next of kin has been notified. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident and urge anyone with information to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers.



A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Macon late Thursday night, authorities said.

What we know:

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 3300 block of Majestic Lane just after 11 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Couri Woodford Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley. Woodford's next of kin has been notified.

Investigators later took Pierce Williams into custody in connection with the shooting. He was transported to the sheriff’s office for questioning and subsequently charged with murder.

What we don't know:

Authorities said they are still working to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.