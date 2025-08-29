MATTIE'S CALL: Hampton man missing since Wednesday afternoon

article

Henry County authorities are searching for Sean McClure, who left a residence on Talmadge Drive in Hampton around 1:02 p.m. Thursday and has not been seen since, officials said.

What we know:

Police described McClure as 5-feet-9-inches tall and about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and a blue hat and is reported to have an altered mental status, according to the department.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about McClure’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. D. Lecroy at 404-391-0612, the Henry County non-emergency line at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos and videos to 770-220-7009.