New 911 call from father reveals harrowing moments during CDC shooting

The Brief A newly released 911 call captures a father pleading for help as his child came under fire during the CDC shooting. DeKalb County Officer David Rose was killed confronting the gunman, who fired more than 500 rounds and struck six CDC buildings about 200 times, according to the GBI. Investigators say the shooter claimed the COVID-19 vaccine made him depressed and suicidal; the investigation is ongoing.



A newly released 911 call from this month’s deadly shooting outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention captures a father pleading for help as his child came under fire, according to authorities.

What we know:

DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose was killed during a confrontation with an active shooter near the CDC campus. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the gunman fired hundreds of rounds, striking at least six CDC buildings.

Investigators say the shooter told authorities he blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for making him depressed and suicidal.

The 911 recording adds to a growing body of evidence in the case, illustrating the chaos as bullets rained down near the federal health agency’s grounds. Officials have not released additional details about the caller’s child.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.